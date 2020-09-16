Image Source : PTI No infiltration along India-China border in last six months: Govt

There has not been any Chinese infiltration in the last six months, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has informed the members of the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. In a written response to an unstarred question by BJP MP from Rajya Sabha Dr Anil Agrawal, Minister of State (Mos) for Home Nityanand Rai has said, “no infiltration has been reported along the Indo-China border during the last six months.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the Chinese PLA had dishonoured the 1993-1996 agreement between the two nations.

Clarifying the terms being used, an MHA official said infiltration is not the same as "transgression" or "incursion" which is common parlance for the Military action at Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Speaking further, the MHA said the number of cases of attempted infiltration along the Indo-Pakistan border during the last six months has continued.

"The Government has adopted a multi-pronged approach to contain cross border infiltration, which inter-alia include multi-tiered deployment along the International border/ Line of Control, improved intelligence and operational coordination, border fencing, deploying technological solutions and taking pro-active action against infiltrators," the MHA said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Defence Minister elaborated several friction areas in eastern Ladakh including Gogra, Kongka La and North and South Banks of the Pangong Lake.

Firmly articulating the country's position on the tense border row with China in eastern Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said Beijing has been very clearly conveyed that any attempt to "unilaterally" change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control is not at all acceptable and that India's armed forces are ready to deal with "all contingencies" in the high-altitude region.

Making a statement in Lok Sabha, Singh said he would not hesitate to share that India is facing a "challenge" in Ladakh but at the same time added that the House should have "full confidence" that the armed forces will always rise to the challenge and make the country proud.

"I will not hesitate to share with this august House that we are facing a challenge in Ladakh and I urge the House to pass a resolution in support of our armed forces who have been defending our motherland at great heights and most inclement weather conditions," he said.

