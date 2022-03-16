Chinese FM Wang Yi likely to visit India this month, first since Ladakh face-off

Follow us on Image Source : PTI External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar shakes hands with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi during a meeting at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, in Beijing, Monday, Aug 12, 2019.

China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi is likely to visit India at the end of this month, according to several media reports. This would be the first visit by any senior Chinese leader since the 2020 face-off between the soldiers of the two countries in the Galwan Valley at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh.

The Galwan face-off was the most deadly clash in the past four decades between the two Asian giants that claimed the lives of 20 Indian soldiers. Although China didn't reveal the number of soldiers killed in the violence, it is believed that as many as 40 Chinese soldiers lost their lives.

Though there was no official word from either side, officials from both sides are in regular touch to finalise the trip.

The proposal for the visit came from the Chinese side, reports said, adding that the Chinese Foreign Minister who holds the rank of state councillor may visit Nepal, Bangladesh, Bhutan and Pakistan as well as part of the trip to the region.

Reports suggest that Wang Yi would go to Nepal before his India visit. According to a report in The Kathmandu Post, Yi is expected to visit Nepal from March 26-27 to hold talks with President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his Nepali counterpart Narayan Khadka.

