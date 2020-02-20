China won’t back Pakistan all the time: Indian Army chief Naravane on FATF

A file photo of Indian Army chief MM Naravane

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane on Thursday reckoned that China had realised that it cannot back Pakistan all the time, going on to add that Beijing may be “forced” to rethink its strategy vis-à-vis Islamabad if anti-terror watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) remained critical of the south Asian country.

Naravane’s remarks, made during an interview with news agency Asian News International (ANI), have come during the ongoing FATF week in Paris. According to a news report, the group has decided to retain Pakistan in the grey list.

"If the FATF comes down heavily on them, they may have to do a rethink on their rhetoric and activities. FATF is a factor (in the reduction of terror activities in Kashmir valley)," the Army Chief was quoted as saying by the news agency.