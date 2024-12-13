China withdraws from Depsang area and Raki Nala in Ladakh months after PM Modi-Xi meeting

Follow us on Image Source : AP Representational Image

New Delhi: In a major development in the India-China border issue, the Chinese troops withdrew from the Depsang area of Y Junction and Raki Nala of Ladakh. The report especially mentioned that the Chinese Army has shifted back to its territory. Besides, the report also claimed that the Indian Army can now patrol Y Junction and Raki Nala as per the norms decided in earlier meetings. The positions which were earlier blocked by the Chinese army were dismantled and moved to their places, as per the report.

The latest report came less than two months after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a "historic" bilateral meeting in Russia's Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

Disengagement completed

Earlier last month, Indian and Chinese troops completed disengagement at two friction points at Demchok and Depsang Plains in eastern Ladakh. Indian and Chinese troops exchanged sweets at several border points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the occasion of Diwali.

The traditional practice was observed a day after both countries completed troop disengagement at the two friction points, bringing a fresh thaw in Sino-Indian ties. Patrolling has begun at Demchok, an Army source said last month. Sources had earlier said that the areas and patrolling status were expected to be moved back to pre-April 2020 level.

India-China border pact

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on October 21 said in Delhi that an agreement was finalised between India and China following negotiations over the past several weeks and that it would lead to a resolution of the issues that arose in 2020. The agreement was firmed up on patrolling and disengagement of troops along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, a breakthrough to end the over four-year standoff.

The move marks a significant development in the pursuit of reduced tension along the LAC in eastern Ladakh since the fierce clash in the Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious military conflict between the two sides in decades. The ties between the two Asian giants had nosedived following the clash.

