China's mega dam a 'ticking water bomb' for India, Arunachal CM warns against Yarlung Tsangpo project Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has raised serious concerns over China’s massive hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo river, calling it a “ticking water bomb” that could threaten lives and livelihoods in Arunachal and Assam.

New Delhi:

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has issued a strong warning over China’s massive hydropower project being built just across the Indian border on the Yarlung Tsangpo river, known as the Brahmaputra in India. Calling it a "ticking water bomb", Khandu said the project could pose an existential threat to people living in downstream regions, especially in Arunachal Pradesh and Assam.

In an exclusive interview with news agency PTI, Khandu said China’s refusal to be part of any international water-sharing treaty makes the project all the more alarming. “The issue is that China cannot be trusted. No one knows what they might do,” he said. “This is going to cause an existential threat to our tribes and our livelihoods. It is quite serious because China could even use this as a sort of water bomb.”

China’s refusal to sign water treaties raises alarm

Khandu emphasised that if China were a signatory to international water-sharing agreements, the dam might have had potential benefits, such as preventing monsoon flooding in Arunachal, Assam, and even Bangladesh. But without such agreements, he warned, the risks are severe.

“Suppose the dam is built and they suddenly release water, our entire Siang belt would be destroyed. Communities like the Adi tribe would lose land, property, and even lives,” Khandu said, highlighting the vulnerability of northeastern populations.

India’s counter-project aims to protect water security

To mitigate the risks, Khandu said the Arunachal government, in coordination with the Centre, has initiated the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project. “It will serve as a defensive measure and secure our water needs,” he said, adding that the Indian project, if completed on time, would ensure self-reliance in water storage and flood control.

He reiterated that China has already started or is close to starting construction on its side of the river, but provides no updates or shared data with India. “In the long run, if the dam is completed, our Siang and Brahmaputra rivers could dry up considerably,” he warned.

Khandu acknowledged that floods triggered by sudden Chinese water release could still happen, but said they could be controlled if India’s own infrastructure is ready in time.

Centre monitoring situation closely

In March, the Indian government said it was "carefully monitoring" developments related to the Brahmaputra and is taking appropriate steps to safeguard national interests, including China's dam construction.

World’s largest hydropower project

China's dam on the Yarlung Tsangpo was announced after Premier Li Keqiang’s 2021 visit to the sensitive border region. The mega-project, approved as part of a USD 137 billion five-year plan in 2024, is expected to generate 60,000 MW of power, making it the largest hydropower dam in the world.

The dam is located in a high-risk, ecologically sensitive Himalayan zone, along a tectonic boundary prone to frequent earthquakes, raising further concerns about long-term regional stability and safety.