Image Source : AP (FILE) China extends anti-dumping tariff on Indian optical fiber

China’s Commerce Ministry said Thursday it has extended punitive tariffs on Indian optical fiber products for five years. The announcement follows a yearlong review after a previous tariff expired in 2019. It takes effect Aug. 14.

It is unclear if the move is in any way related to a recent bout of antagonisms between the two countries linked to a border dispute that turned violent, resulting in casualties on both sides.

The tariffs on single-mode optical fiber range from 7.4% to 30.6% and were first imposed in August 2014.

Optical fiber is used in telecommunications networks.

Earlier this month, Narendra Modi government kept in place tariffs on Chinese-made solar power products that were imposed to protect its own manufacturers. Several Chinese apps were also banned in the Indian market.

