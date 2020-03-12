Ankit Sharma Murder: Chilling details emerge; IB staffer was stripped naked before his killing

File photo of IB staffer Ankit Sharma.

Intelligence Bureau staffer Ankit Sharma, who was murdered during riots in north-east Delhi, was stripped naked before his killing. The chilling details of his murder were revealed by the Delhi Police, who on Thursday, arrested accused Salman in connection with the killing. He was nabbed by the Delhi Police Special Cell after an interception. The accused was operating with five names - Salman, Nanhe, Haseen, Momin and Mulla.

Sharma was draped in a black cloth, taken to former AAP councilor Tahir Hussain's house and stabbed to death multiple times. His body was thrown in a sewer in Chandbagh area. It was only a day later that his body was recovered. The forensics team also collected samples from the site from where his body was recovered. The Delhi Police has booked suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and others for their role in the murder of Sharma on the complaint of his father. Hussain surrendered in court after which the police arrested him.

India TV has accessed the copy of the FIR registered in the case. He had injury marks on his head, chest, and face. After his killing, an acid-like liquid was poured on Ankit Sharma to conceal his identity.

Meanwhile, his family has been demanding martyr status for IB Staffer Ankit Sharma besides strong action against the culprits. "I just want my brother's culprits to be punished as soon as possible. I don't know any Salman. But I know my brother was dragged into Tahir Hussain's house," he told India TV.

