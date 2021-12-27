Monday, December 27, 2021
     
Children aged 15-18 years can register on CoWIN platform from Jan 1 for Covid vaccination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address to the nation on Saturday night, announced that vaccination against COVID-19 for children between 15-18 years will start from January 3.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 27, 2021 12:58 IST
Representational image.
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Representational image.

Highlights

  • The inoculation drive for children will begin from January 3
  • Children in the age group of 15-18 years of age can register on the CoWIN app
  • Covaxin was approved from DGCI for emergency use for children aged between 12-18 years

Children in the age group of 15-18 years will be able to register on the CoWIN app from January 1, said CoWIN platform Chief Dr RS Sharma. Vaccination for children will start from January 3, 2022.

Ahead of the inoculation drive, Dr RS Sharma said, "We've added an additional (10th) ID card for registration - the student ID card because some might not have Aadhaar or other identity cards."

Amid growing concern over the new Covid variant Omicron, Hyderabad-based vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on Saturday got approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DGCI) for emergency use for children aged between 12-18 years.

The vaccine manufacturer had submitted data from clinical trials in the 12-18 years age group for COVAXIN (BBV152) to Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO).

Bharat Biotech had said earlier that the data was reviewed by the CDSCO and Subject Experts Committee (SEC) and has provided their positive recommendations.

This makes Covaxin the second vaccine cleared for use for children in India. Earlier, Zydus Cadila's three-dose DNA vaccine was allowed to be used on adults and children over the age of 12.

Meanwhile, the Omicron infection tally has climbed to 415 across the nation. However, out of total Omicron positive cases, 115 have been discharged. So far, a total of 17 states have reported the Omicron infection, the Union Health Ministry said on Saturday.

