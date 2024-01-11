Child rights panel summons YouTube India official over indecent content involving mothers and sons

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

New Delhi: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Wednesday summoned an official of YouTube India while raising concern over the purported portrayal of potentially indecent acts involving mothers and sons on its platform.

Child rights panel summons YouTube India head

The apex child rights body has asked YouTube India's Head of Government Affairs and Public Policy to appear before it in person on January 15 with the list of all such channels running on YouTube and the list of channels on YouTube running such content.

'Could inflict on child's well-being and safety'

In a letter addressed to Mira Chatt, YouTube’s head of government affairs and public policy in India, NCPCR chief Priyank Kanoongo said that the commission has taken cognizance of a matter wherein it has observed an alarming trend on YouTube channels where the "channels are portraying potentially indecent acts involving mothers and sons."

"This raises serious concerns about the potential harm it could inflict on the child's well-being and safety. Further, these videos have viewership, including minors, which also raises significant concerns," the NCPCR chief said.

The commission further said that under Section 14 of CPCR Act, 2005, it has all the powers of a civil court trying a suit under the code of civil procedure, and, in particular, in respect to matters including summoning and enforcing the attendance of any person and examining him on oath and discovery and production of any documents.

YouTube to provide list of such channels to NCPCR

“Therefore, the commission in pursuance of its functions and powers u/s 1 3 & 14 of the CPCR Act, 2005 requires your appearance through physical appearance at 16.00 hours (4pm) on Monday, 15th January, 2024 along with the list of all such challenges running on YouTube and list of channels on YouTube running such challenges involving minors,” Kanoongo said in his letter.

"If you fail to comply with this order without lawful excuse, you will be subjected to the consequences of the non-attendance as provided in Rule 10 and Rule 12 of Order XVI of the Code of Civil procedure, 1908," the child rights body chief added.

