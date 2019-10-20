Image Source : VIDEO GRAB Lucky escape: Child falls off balcony, lands on seat of passing rickshaw | Watch video

A child who fell from a second-floor balcony of his house from a height of over 35 feet was saved from grevious injuries after he landed on the seat of a passing rickshaw.

The lucky escape of the child was captured on CCTV.

The incident happended in Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh.

The video shows a man walking with his rickshaw on a narrow street when a child suddenly lands on its seat. The child escaped without any injury and bystanders then lifted the child out from the rickshaw.

The boy was taken to hospital as a precaution but was later discharged with no injuries.

Child's father Ashish Jain told news agency ANI,"He was playing on 2nd floor with family members. He fell from railing after he lost his balance. He was examined at a hospital and is safe."