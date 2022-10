Follow us on Image Source : FILE Justice DY Chandrachud to be Chief Justice of India from November 9: Kiren Rijiju

The President of India Droupadi Murmu on Monday appointed Justice DY Chandrachud as the Chief Justice of India.

Announcing the same on Twitter, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju wrote, "In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President appoints Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November, 22."

