CEC Gyanesh Kumar's family faces 'online trolling', IAS association condemns 'unwarranted abuse' The IAS Association voiced deep concern over the targeting of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's family, describing the trolling as baseless abuse and unfair personal attacks that bear no connection to his official responsibilities.

New Delhi:

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) community has strongly defended Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar after his family, particularly his daughters, became the target of vicious online trolling. The attacks followed remarks by senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who had controversially stated that the Opposition "will not spare" the Chief Election Commissioner.

The IAS Association expressed grave concern over the matter, stressing that the trolling amounted to "unwarranted abuse and personal attacks" that had nothing to do with the functioning of the Election Commission. "We strongly deprecate such personal attacks unconnected with the discharge of official duties," the association said, calling for dignity and integrity in dealing with public officials.

CEC in the eye of a political storm

Gyanesh Kumar, who assumed charge as Chief Election Commissioner on February 19, 2025, has been facing heightened criticism in recent weeks amid allegations surrounding the Bihar voter list and accusations of electoral misconduct. The social media storm intensified with Rahul Gandhi's remarks, leading to his family members, who themselves are well-regarded civil servants, becoming targets of trolling.

(Image Source : INDIA TV )CEC Gyanesh Kumar's family tree.

Who is Gyanesh Kumar?

A 1988 batch IAS officer of the Kerala cadre, Gyanesh Kumar has held several senior roles in both the central and state governments. Before being elevated as CEC, he had been serving as an Election Commissioner since March 15, 2024, during which he oversaw the Lok Sabha and multiple state Assembly elections.

Previously, Kumar served as Secretary in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs and the Ministry of Cooperation, gaining a reputation for his administrative acumen. Upon taking charge as CEC, he emphasised the importance of voting, declaring that "the first step for nation building is exercising one’s right to vote" and assuring citizens that the Election Commission "was, is and will always be with the voters."

The IAS Association's sharp response underscored the administrative fraternity's concern about the growing trend of personal attacks on officers and their families. "Criticism of institutional decisions is part of democracy," one member said, "but dragging family members into political debates undermines the dignity of public service."