Image Source : PTI Chidambaram walks out of Tihar jail; Karti, scores of supporters welcome him

Former Union Minister P Chidambaram is a free bird, at least for now. He walked out of Tihar jail Wednesday night after securing bail in the INX-Media corruption case. Chidambaram's son Karti, along with scores of Congress supporters, welcomed him on his release from the prison, where he was lodged for over 100 days. Chidambaram's supporters had started gathering outside gate no 3 of the prison ever since the Supreme Court granted him bail this morning.

Karti looked elated as he received his father, who was returning home after 106 days.

"It has been a long wait. I am very grateful that the Supreme Court has given him bail. I am very grateful to entire top Congress leadership, including Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who have supported him through all this," he told reporters.

As Chidambaram walked out of Tihar, he said not a single charge has been framed against him. He, however, said he did not want to comment on the case.

"After 106 days of pre-trial incarceration, not a single charge has been framed against me," he said.

A three-judge Supreme Court bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi, granted bail to the 74-year-old former Union finance minister, who has been in custody since August 21 when he was arrested by the CBI in the INX-Media corruption case. The Enforcement Directorate had arrested him on October 16 in the money laundering case.

