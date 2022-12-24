Won't be surprising if he says 'Goli Maaro': P Chidambaram slams Anurag Thakur's remarks on Congress

Follow us on Image Source : FILE "He's a big minister, we're small people," Chidambaram reacts to Anurag Thakur's comment.

Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday attacked Union Minister Anurag Thakur for his comments on Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Calling Thakur 'a big minister' in a mocking manner, Chidambaram said, "It won't be surprising if Anurag Thakur says 'Goli Maro...' which he said earlier, look at the tremendous response to our yatra and the way people are gathering...He's a big minister, we're small people."

His comments came in the backdrop of Anurag Thakur calling the Congress party 'corrupt' and family-oriented. Thakur had slammed Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. He had said earlier, "This yatra of Congress is to join corrupt people...They should first think about the good of the country rather than thinking about the good of the family."

"Covid cases rising in China, Korea & Japan but Cong is bothered about only one family. It's time to follow Covid protocol. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi, did he or other Cong leaders who came in contact with HP CM who tested positive, isolate or get tested?" asked Thakur.

Rahul Gandhi embarked on Bharat Jodo Yatra on the 7th of September. The Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Yatra, a mass contact initiative of the Congress, has so far covered Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

The Yatra was accorded a warm welcome as it entered the national capital on Saturday. A large number of workers from The Delhi Congress-led by Delhi unit chief Anil Chaudhary welcomed Gandhi and the Yatris at the Delhi border in Badarpur on Saturday.

