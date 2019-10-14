Monday, October 14, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Chidambaram produced before court in INX Media money laundering case

Chidambaram produced before court in INX Media money laundering case

Chidambaram, who is in judicial custody till October 17 in the INX Media corruption case filed by the CBI, was produced before special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Published on: October 14, 2019 16:01 IST
Representative News Image

Chidambaram produced before court in INX Media money laundering case

Former finance minister P Chidambaram was produced before a Delhi court Monday in connection with the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate.

Chidambaram, who is in judicial custody till October 17 in the INX Media corruption case filed by the CBI, was produced before special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar.

The ED had on Friday moved a plea seeking production warrant of the 74-year old senior Congress leader.

The probe agency said in its plea that it requires custodial interrogation of Chidambaram in the money laundering case related to INX Media. 

Also Read: Finally, Chidambaram gets to relish 'ghar ka khana' in Tihar Jail

Also Read: Chidambaram loses 4 kgs in Tihar, to spend festivals in jail

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryMan ends life after harassment by mother, wife Next StoryMassive fire breaks out in spice factory in Tamil Nadu's Theni  