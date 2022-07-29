Friday, July 29, 2022
     
  4. Chicken row in Parliament: TMC MP Mahua takes a swipe at BJP, calls them 'Silly souls'

Chicken row in Parliament: The demonstration is being held against the suspension of 24 MPs — 20 from Rajya Sabha and four Congress members from Lok Sabha.

Abhro Banerjee Edited By: Abhro Banerjee @AbhroBanerjee1 New Delhi Published on: July 29, 2022 16:46 IST
Mahua Moitra attacked BJP after the accused Congress
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Mahua Moitra attacked BJP after the accused Congress leaders of having chicken under Gandhi statue.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Friday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party for accusing Congress MPs of having chicken while protesting under Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex.

The demonstration is being held against the suspension of 24 MPs — 20 from Rajya Sabha and four Congress members from Lok Sabha. Without taking any names, Mitra hit out at BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, who raised the issue on Thursday, and Union Minister Smriti Irani, whose 18-year-old daughter has been accused of running an "illegal bar" in Goa by the Congress.

"BJP's hired help commenting on what food suspended MPs eat on dharna. Silly Souls! Don't you know your masters serve both tongue & cheek ?!" she tweeted.

"Silly Souls" is the name of the place being linked to Irani's daughter. Earlier, Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi accused the Congress of insulting Mahatma Gandhi by consuming chicken while sitting under the statue of the seeker of non-violence.

"Far from discussing public issues, insulting the great personalities of the country has become a habit of the Congress," he said in Hindi. The TMC served tandoori chicken to the protesting MPs on Wednesday, and fish fry on Thursday. It is, however, not clear if the Congress leaders ate any of the non-vegetarian food.  

Also Read: Mahua Moitra Goddess Kaali remark: Case registered against TMC MP over 'meat-eating' comment

 

