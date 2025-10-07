Cough syrup tragedy: Death count reaches 15 after new fatality in Chhindwara; Punjab bans medicine Goa, Gurgaon, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Maharashtra are also among those that have banned the sale, distribution or use of Coldrif Syrup. In Kerala, the health department issued a directive that children under 12 should not be given any medicine without a doctor’s prescription.

Chhindwara:

One more child died due to consumption of cough syrup Coldrif in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara, taking the death toll to 15. 1.5-year-old Dhani Dehriya from Junapani village in Tamia passed away in Nagpur on Tuesday. She had been undergoing treatment since September 26. Both of her kidneys had completely failed.

The initial treatment was provided to her by Dr Praveen Soni, who had also administered the same cough syrup.

Punjab bans Coldrif Syrup amid outrage

Meanwhile, the Punjab Government has banned the sale, distribution and use of Coldrif Syrup across the state in the wake of recent deaths.

“All retailers, distributors, registered medical practitioners, hospitals and healthcare institutions in Punjab shall not purchase, sell or utilise the product,” a notice by state food and drugs administration read.

The state government has also directed strict surveillance to ensure compliance with the prohibition.

Goa, Gurgaon, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Maharashtra are also among those that have banned the sale, distribution or use of Coldrif Syrup. In Kerala, the health department issued a directive that children under 12 should not be given any medicine without a doctor’s prescription.

Shocking report reveals alarming details

A recent investigation by Tamil Nadu’s Drug Control Department has uncovered serious violations at the manufacturing facility that produced Coldrif cough syrup, which has been linked to the deaths of several children in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh.

The inspection revealed over 350 breaches of safety and quality standards at the plant. Authorities found the syrup was being made in filthy and unhygienic conditions. The facility lacked skilled staff, proper equipment, machinery and basic infrastructure required for safe drug production.

Test discovered harmful chemicals in syrup

Tests showed the presence of harmful chemicals—propylene glycol and diethylene glycol—in the syrup. While propylene glycol is generally safe in small amounts and is commonly used in medicines, food, and cosmetics, it can become harmful in large doses or with long-term exposure.

More concerning, the company had bought 50 kilograms of propylene glycol without any valid invoice—a clear violation of legal norms. Experts warn that companies sometimes use the cheaper and highly toxic diethylene glycol as a substitute for propylene glycol to cut costs. Diethylene glycol is used in industrial products like brake fluid and paint and is extremely dangerous if consumed. It has no place in food or medicines and has been responsible for several poisoning incidents in the past, including the tragic deaths in Chhindwara.