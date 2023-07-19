VIDEO: Woman jumps off Chhattisgarh's Chitrakote waterfall, see what happens next

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A screengrab of the video in which a girl can seen committing suicide

An unidentified woman jumped into the Chitrakote waterfall on the Indravati River in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district after her family stopped her from using mobile phones, police said on Wednesday. The girl got angry and tried to commit suicide. This incident took place in Chitrakoot police station area. After reaching the waterfall on Tuesday evening, she wandered here and there for some time. Then she went to the waterfall, where she stood on a rock for some time. Meanwhile, the tourists who were present noticed her and asked her to come back.

Jump from a height of 90 feet

The minor girl jumped from a height of 90 feet without listening to anyone. However, within a few seconds, she was seen floating. After some time spent swimming, she reached the shore alone. After this, a sailor present in the river below pulled her out. The tourists present there made a video of the entire incident.

On the other hand, when the police interrogated the minor girl, it was found that her family scolded her for some reason. That is why she tried to commit suicide. It is said that the minor girl has been handed over to her family after a medical examination.

Hundreds of people come every day to witness the beautiful view of the falls during these rainy days. However, no special arrangements have been made for the safety of tourists.

While this girl was jumping in the waterfall, at the same time, some youths standing far away captured this incident in mobile. It is being told that the girl is said to be a resident of Chitrakoot.

After getting the information about the incident, the police of Chitrakoot area started investigating the matter. Fortunately, the girl who jumped into the waterfall narrowly survived. The girl's name is being told as Kumari Saraswati Maurya.

