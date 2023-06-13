Chhattisgarh: White tigress 'Raksha' gives birth to three cubs, first visuals of them will leave you in awe...

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh: First visuals of three white cubs have caught the attention of people and left them in awe with their adorable moves and plays. The white tigress, Raksha gave birth to them around 1.5 months back at the Maitro bagh Zoo in Bhilai. Now, the zoo authority has released the first visuals of the cubs. All three were seen roaming and playing with each other in a room.

A white tigress, Raksha gave birth to three cubs around 1.5 months back at Maitri Bagh Zoo in Bhilai.

They are the cubs of tigress Raksha and tiger Sultan

NK Jain, veterinary on Monday said that the cubs are now 1.5 months old. They are the cubs of tigress Raksha and tiger Sultan. Both were brought from Nandankan Zoological Park in 1997 and had several cubs.

The pair of tigers were brought from Nandankanan Zoological Park in 1997, they had several cubs. We shifted around 12 of them to different zoos across the country," said NK Jain.

