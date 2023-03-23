Thursday, March 23, 2023
     
Chhattisgarh, Bengal among others withdrawn general consent to CBI

According to Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, CBI needs the consent from the respective state government for conducting investigation in its jurisdiction.

Arushi Jaiswal New Delhi Published on: March 23, 2023 16:14 IST
Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Rajya Sabha
Image Source : PTI He further said that nine states which have withdrawn general consent are Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and West.

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Thursday said that nine states, including Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand and West Bengal have withdrawn general consent to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate cases.

Union Minister in a written reply informed the Rajya Sabha that according to Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, CBI needs the consent from the respective state government for conducting investigation in its jurisdiction.

States withdrawn general consent to CBI

“In terms of the provision of Section 6 of the DSPE Act, 1946, a general consent to the CBI has been granted by state governments for investigation of specified class of offences against specified categories of persons enabling the agency to register and investigate those specified matters,” said Singh. He further said that nine states which have withdrawn general consent are Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and West Bengal.

(With PTI inputs)

