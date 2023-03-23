Chhattisgarh, Bengal among others withdrawn general consent to CBI

Follow us on Image Source : PTI He further said that nine states which have withdrawn general consent are Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and West.

Union Minister in a written reply informed the Rajya Sabha that according to Section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act, 1946, CBI needs the consent from the respective state government for conducting investigation in its jurisdiction.

States withdrawn general consent to CBI

“In terms of the provision of Section 6 of the DSPE Act, 1946, a general consent to the CBI has been granted by state governments for investigation of specified class of offences against specified categories of persons enabling the agency to register and investigate those specified matters,” said Singh. He further said that nine states which have withdrawn general consent are Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Punjab, Rajasthan, Telangana and West Bengal.

