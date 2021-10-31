Monday, November 01, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Chhattisgarh: Three women Naxals killed in encounter in Dantewada

Chhattisgarh: Three women Naxals killed in encounter in Dantewada

The deceased were identified as Raje Muchaki, Geeta Markam and Jyoti alias Bhime Nuppo, who were active as members of Katekalyan Area Committee of Maoists.

PTI PTI
Dantewada Published on: October 31, 2021 23:54 IST
dantewada women naxals killed
Image Source : PTI

Chhattisgarh: Three women Naxals killed in encounter in Dantewada

Three women Naxals, collectively carrying Rs 15 lakh reward on their heads, were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Sunday, a police official said.

The gunfight took place at around 6 pm in a forest between Adwal and Kunjeras villages under Katekalyan police station limits when a team of District Reserve Guard (DRG) was out on a search operation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava told PTI.

After the skirmish, bodies of three women cadres were recovered from the spot, he added. The deceased were identified as Raje Muchaki, Geeta Markam and Jyoti alias Bhime Nuppo, who were active members of the Katekalyan Area Committee of Maoists, Pallava said, adding that they were carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each on their heads.

One 12 bore gun, two country-made revolvers, one muzzle-loading gun, two improvised explosive devices (IEDs), wires, medicines, Maoist literature and items of daily use were also recovered from the encounter site, he said. Further details are awaited. 

Also Read: Amit Shah reviews security situation, development projects in Naxal-hit areas with CMs

Also Read: Delhi: Uddhav Thackeray to attend meeting on Naxal affected states with Amit Shah today

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News