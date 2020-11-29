Sukma Naxal attack: CRPF personnel killed, 9 commandos injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Image Source : PTI Sukma Naxal attack: 1 CRPF personnel killed, 9 injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

An officer of the CRPF's jungle warfare unit, CoBRA, was killed while nine commandos were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Naxals in the Sukma district, security officials said on Sunday.

Assistant Commandant Nitin Bhalerao, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA) 206 battalion of CRPF, suffered injuries in the blast near the Tadmetla area in Sukma, while nine other commandos, including a second-in-command rank officer, were injured and have been admitted to a local hospital.

#UPDATE Chhattisgarh: Assistant Commandant Nitin Bhalerao, of CoBRA 206 battalion of CRPF, succumbs to his injuries from an IED blast by naxals near Tadmetla area of Sukma district yesterday.

Seven other personnel injured.



Seven other personnel injured. https://t.co/asaWd3Pb1j — ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2020

They said the improvised explosive device blast took place in the Chintafuga forest area of the district and the injured personnel are being evacuated by a helicopter. The injured troops belong to the 206th battalion of the Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA).

A joint team of CoBRA and local police was out in the area for a special operation when the explosion took place, they said.

