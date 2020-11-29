Sunday, November 29, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Sukma Naxal attack: CRPF personnel killed, 9 commandos injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Sukma Naxal attack: CRPF personnel killed, 9 commandos injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Assistant Commandant Nitin Bhalerao, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA) 206 battalion of CRPF, suffered injuries in the blast near the Tadmetla area in Sukma.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: November 29, 2020 8:45 IST
Sukma Naxal attack: 1 CRPF personnel killed, 9 injured in
Image Source : PTI

Sukma Naxal attack: 1 CRPF personnel killed, 9 injured in IED blast in Chhattisgarh

An officer of the CRPF's jungle warfare unit, CoBRA, was killed while nine commandos were injured in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast triggered by Naxals in the Sukma district, security officials said on Sunday.

Assistant Commandant Nitin Bhalerao, Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (COBRA) 206 battalion of CRPF, suffered injuries in the blast near the Tadmetla area in Sukma, while nine other commandos, including a second-in-command rank officer, were injured and have been admitted to a local hospital.

They said the improvised explosive device blast took place in the Chintafuga forest area of the district and the injured personnel are being evacuated by a helicopter. The injured troops belong to the 206th battalion of the Commando Battalions for Resolute Action (CoBRA).

 A joint team of CoBRA and local police was out in the area for a special operation when the explosion took place, they said.

The injured troops belong to the 206th battalion of the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA). A joint team of CoBRA and local police was out in the area for a special operation when the blast took place, they said.

Also Read: Punjab CM slams Khattar over 'Khalistani' remark

Latest India News

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News