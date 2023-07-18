Chhattisgarh: Shocking nude protest by SC/ST youths over alleged government job scam | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : BJP TWITTER Nude protest held by a group of youths

Chhattisgarh Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) on Tuesday tweeted a video clip in which a few men are seen staging nude protest demanding action against people who got government jobs using fake caste certificates.

"The rate of exploitation with Scheduled Caste (SC) in Chhattisgarh is increasing day by day! Amidst the monsoon session of Vidhansabha which started from today, ST/SC youths staged a naked protest on the streets of the capital (Raipur). They staged a nude protest when a convoy of ministers was passing through the streets. SC/ST youths have carrid out this demonstration demanding action against those employed with fake caste certificates," BJP tweeted.

Shocking nude protest

A group of men staged a nude protest in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur on Tuesday demanding action against people involved in jobs scam in the state.

The police took more than a dozen nude protesters into custody when they were marching towards the state legislative assembly, officials said.

The youths belonging to the scheduled castes and scheduled tribes communities stripped naked and marched towards the assembly carrying placards with messages demanding action against government employees who used fake caste certificates to get jobs.

The protesters were taken into custody near Ama Seoni turn under the Pandri police station area for staging a demonstration in an obscene manner, Raipur senior superintendent of police Prashant Agrawal said.

Talking to reporters, one of the protesters said the state government's enquiry committee conducted a probe into fake caste certificate cases and found that 267 government employees had used forged SC/ST certificates, but no action has been taken against them so far.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read- Opposition meet: NDA, can you challenge 'INDIA'? Mamata Banerjee in Bengaluru | WATCH

Latest India News