Chhattisgarh shocker: Man stabs girlfriend 51 times with a screwdriver over suspicion of affair

In the Korba district of Chhattisgarh, a man allegedly stabbed his girlfriend 51 times with a screwdriver to kill her because he thought she was having an affair with someone else.

The casualties have been distinguished as Neelam Kusum Panna and the accused Shahbaz.

Neelam, a resident of Pump Colony in the CSEB police station area of Korba, became a friend of Shahbaz, who used to work as a bus conductor.

At the point when he left for Gujarat looking for a new position, the relationship started to go bad. However, as time went on, they resumed communicating with one another and began to develop a closer bond.

Shahbaz began to doubt that Kusum was in love with another man despite this.

The day before Christmas last year, Shahbaz arrived in Korba from Gujarat and immediately went to Kusum's house, where she was getting ready for the holidays.

Kusum and Shahbaz got into a fight while she was alone in the house.

After that, Kusum was stabbed 34 times in the chest and 16 times in the back by Shahbaz with a screwdriver.

When the police caught Shahbaz, he admitted to the crime. He had arrived in Chhattisgarh from Gujarat via plane, which was likewise affirmed by the boarding pass recovered from Kusum's room by the police.

The state has seen a lot of similar cases as a result of such a relationship.

In July 2022, a young man in Raipur, the capital of the state, hit his girlfriend with a hammer and killed her. He was later given the death penalty.

Another case in Raipur concerns Archana Sahu, a woman who was having an affair with Kamlesh Sahu. Archana was murdered by Kamlesh because he believed she was having an affair.

A young couple reportedly got into a fight on the day of their wedding reception in the state capital as well. After killing his soon-to-be wife, the man later took his own life.

Every day, at least three murder and rape cases are filed in Chhattisgarh, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau.

