Chhattisgarh road accident: Six friends killed, one injured in car-truck collision in Rajnandgaon district Chhattisgarh road accident: Preliminary findings indicate that the car’s driver may have fallen asleep while driving. Losing control, the vehicle crossed the road divider and swerved into the opposite lane, where it crashed head-on into a speeding truck.

Rajnandgaon:

In a devastating accident in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district on Friday morning (August 15), six people lost their lives and one sustained serious injuries when a car collided head-on with a truck near Chirchari village under the Bagnadi police station limits.

Tour turned tragic

According to Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohit Garg, the accident occurred around 5:30 am. A group of seven friends, aged between 25 and 34 years, had embarked on an interstate trip from Madhya Pradesh's Indore. After visiting Ujjain, they were heading to Puri, Odisha, via Chhattisgarh when the tragedy struck.

Suspected fatigue behind the crash

Preliminary investigations suggest that the car’s driver may have dozed off behind the wheel. The vehicle reportedly jumped the road divider and veered into the opposite lane, colliding with an oncoming truck at high speed.

Immediate impact and casualties

Five passengers died instantly at the scene, while another succumbed to his injuries shortly after being taken to a nearby hospital. The car’s driver, who suffered critical injuries, was admitted to the medical college hospital for urgent treatment.

Identities of the victims

Police have identified five of the deceased as-

Akash Maurya (28) – Madhya Pradesh

Govind (33) – Madhya Pradesh

Aman Rathore (26) – Madhya Pradesh

Nitin Yadav (34) – Madhya Pradesh

Sangram Kesari – Odisha

The identity of the sixth victim is yet to be confirmed.

Investigation underway

Authorities are conducting a detailed probe into the accident, examining whether driver fatigue, overspeeding, or other factors contributed to the deadly crash. The condition of the injured driver remains critical.