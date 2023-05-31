Chhattisgarh: Rare mouse-deer spotted at Kanger Ghati National Park | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Rare mouse-deer captured on camera

A rare mouse-deer captured on camera trap at Kanger Ghati National Park in Chhattisgarh. Out of 12 species of deer found in India, the mouse-deer is one of the smallest deer species in the world.

"The continuous hard works by the Kanger Ghati National Park management towards the conservation of wildlife made possible the habitat and the protection of rare species. Recently, the picture of rare species mouse deer has been captured in the camera trap in the national park," tweeted by Bastar District official Twitter handle.

Latest India News