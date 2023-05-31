Chhattisgarh: Rare mouse-deer spotted at Kanger Ghati National Park | WATCH

Wednesday, May 31, 2023
     
Chhattisgarh: Rare mouse-deer spotted at Kanger Ghati National Park

Out of 12 species of deer found in India, the mouse-deer is one of the smallest deer species in the world.

Raipur Updated on: May 31, 2023 19:06 IST
Rare mouse-deer captured on camera
Image Source : ANI Rare mouse-deer captured on camera

A rare mouse-deer captured on camera trap at Kanger Ghati National Park in Chhattisgarh. Out of 12 species of deer found in India, the mouse-deer is one of the smallest deer species in the world. 

"The continuous hard works by the Kanger Ghati National Park management towards the conservation of wildlife made possible the habitat and the protection of rare species. Recently, the picture of rare species mouse deer has been captured in the camera trap in the national park," tweeted by Bastar District official Twitter handle.

 

