Chhattisgarh: Protests turn violent in Parsodi Kalan village over SECL Amera coal mine extension | Video

Ambikapur:

Tensions escalated in Parsodi Kalan village of Chhattisgarh's Ambikapur, as villagers protested the extension of South Eastern Coalfields Limited’s (SECL) Amera coal mine. The demonstration turned violent on Wednesday when villagers threw stones at police, who responded with tear gas. Several police officers sustained serious injuries during the clash, officials reported.

Villagers reject compensation and mining expansion

Surguja Upper Collector Sunil Kumar Nayak revealed that the protest stems from the villagers' refusal to accept compensation from a 2016 land survey, opposing further coal mining in the area. Despite some residents receiving compensation, many still resist the land acquisition, disrupting mining operations and leading to confrontations with security forces.

Government’s measures to accelerate coal exploration

Amid unrest, the Ministry of Coal announced a significant step to expedite coal mine exploration and operations. On November 26, 18 private agencies accredited by the Quality Council of India - National Accreditation Board for Education and Training (QCI-NABET) were notified as Accredited Prospecting Agencies. This move aims to provide coal block allottees with more options for exploration, cutting down the time needed for prospecting licenses by an estimated six months.

Mining expansion faces social challenges ahead

While the government pushes for faster coal sector development to support the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, local opposition highlights the social costs of mining projects. Villagers, especially women, voiced strong opposition to losing ancestral lands, underscoring the challenges SECL faces in balancing development goals with community rights and sentiments.

Villagers' outrage over unauthorised mine expansion

Villagers from Parsodi Kalan strongly opposed the extension of SECL's Amera coal mine, alleging that expansion was proceeding without proper land acquisition procedures. They gathered to block operations, highlighting their grievances over land rights despite a 2016 survey where some compensation was offered but largely rejected.​

Violent clash leaves dozens of police injured

The protest escalated as villagers hurled stones at police personnel, prompting authorities to deploy lathi charges and tear gas shells to regain control. Reports indicate around two dozen officers, including the Additional Superintendent of Police, SDOP, and station house officer, sustained injuries in the fierce confrontation.​