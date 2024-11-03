Chhattisgarh: Naxalites attack two policemen, flee with their weapons in Sukma

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Naxalites attack two policemen, flee with their weapons in Chhattisgarh's Sukma.

Chhattisgarh naxal attack: Two Chhattisgarh Police constables were injured when Naxalites, dressed as civilians, attacked them with sharp weapons at a weekly market in the insurgency-hit Sukma district today (November 3), an official said.

Naxalites also took away the service rifles of the two personnel following the incident which took place when the police were deployed on security duty at the market in Jagargunda village, he said.

A small 'action team' of Naxalites (typically comprising four-five cadres) suddenly attacked the two constables -- Kartam Deva and Sodhi Kanna -- with sharp edged weapons and then escaped after looting their Insas rifles, the police official said.

Other security personnel deployed there swung into action and launched a search for the attackers, he said. Naxalites, dressed as civilians, have several times in the past targeted security personnel at the weekly markets in Bastar division, comprising seven districts including Sukma.

More details are awaited in this regard.