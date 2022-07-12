Chhattisgarh: Minor girl raped by 4 men; panchayat tries to hush up case with Rs 1 lakh compensation

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE). After learning about the crime, which took place on Saturday (July 9) in Kansabel police station area of Jashpur district, police took suo moto action and arrested the accused on Monday.

Highlights Panchayat tries to hush up rape case with Rs 1 lakh compensation in Chhattisgarh

Four men allegedly raped a minor girl in a Chhattisgarh village, said police

Police took suo moto action and arrested the accused on Monday (July 11)

Chhattisgarh news updates : Four men allegedly raped a minor girl in a Chhattisgarh village where the panchayat tried to hush up the matter by directing the culprits to pay Rs 1 lakh compensation to her, police said on Tuesday (July 12).

After learning about the crime, which took place on Saturday (July 9) in Kansabel police station area of Jashpur district, police took suo moto action and arrested the accused on Monday (July 11).

When the 16-year-old girl was returning from a wedding, the accused intercepted her. They took her to a nearby forest where they allegedly raped her, Jashpur Additional Superintendent of Police Pratibha Pandey said.

When the incident came to light, the villagers called up the panchayat the next day allegedly to settle the issue, she said.

"After the accused admitted to the crime before the panchayat, they were directed to pay Rs 1 lakh to the victim as compensation. The accused gave Rs 10,000 and assured to give the remaining amount later,” she said.

Meanwhile, police got information about the incident and swung into action.

They recorded statements of the victim and her father and registered a case against the accused on Monday, Pandey said.

Villagers who tried to hush up the matter will also be arrested following the investigation, she added.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: West Bengal: CBI files charge-sheet in Hanskhali gang-rape case

Latest India News