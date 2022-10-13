Thursday, October 13, 2022
     
Chhattisgarh mining case: IAS officer among three arrested by ED

Prevention of Money Laundering case: Vishnoi was on Wednesday questioned by the ED officials regarding the alleged commission of Rs 25 per tonne of coal unearthed from the mines.

IANS Reported By: IANS New Delhi Published on: October 13, 2022 15:00 IST
Image Source : FILE PHOTO he Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Chhattisgarh-based IAS Sameer Vishnoi, Sunil Agarwal of Indramani Group and Laxmikant Tiwari, uncle of absconding accused Suryakant Tiwari in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to disproportionate assets.

Highlights

  • IAS Ranu Sahu, was reportedly missing and she will have to appear before the ED
  • The ED conducted raids in Chhattisgarh for two days and recovered around Rs 4 crore
  • IAS J.P. Maurya and Ranu Sahu's premises were among those raided

Prevention of Money Laundering case: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday arrested Chhatisgarh-based IAS Sameer Vishnoi, Sunil Agarwal of Indramani Group, and Laxmikant Tiwari, uncle of absconding accused Suryakant Tiwari in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering case pertaining to disproportionate assets.

IAS Ranu Sahu was reportedly missing and she will have to appear before the ED, said sources.

Vishnoi was on Wednesday questioned by the ED officials regarding the alleged commission of Rs 25 per tonne of coal unearthed from the mines.

The ED conducted raids at locations in Chhatisgarh for two consecutive days and recovered around Rs 4 crore.

The Income Tax had earlier written a letter to the Chhatisgarh government in which it was alleged that a few officials very close to Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel were involved in getting commission/bribes from coal and other businessmen. However, no action was taken by the state government in this respect.

According to the information, IAS J.P. Maurya and Ranu Sahu's premises were among those raided by the central anti-money laundering agency.

The ED team also searched the premises of three IPS officials.

Earlier, when the raids were being conducted, Chhatisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had termed them "political raids".

