  4. Chhattisgarh: Congress party meeting turns ugly as brawl breaks out in Jashpur | WATCH

October 24, 2021
Image Source : @ANI

Dozens of party workers were seen rushing onto the stage. 

Congress leaders in Jashpur engaged in a brawl at a party workers conference in Jashpur on Sunday. In a video from the party conference, the party's ex- district president was seen being pushed away from the podium during his speech which resulted in a public fight on the stage. 

Reports suggest that Pawan Agrawal, the ex- district president was speaking about Health Minister TS Singh Deo. Congress Minority Cell district President Iftikhar Hasan immediately jumped onto the stage and pushed the leader away, following which the brawl went ugly. Dozens of party workers were seen rushing onto the stage. 

"TS Singh Deo waited for 2.5 years (to become CM) and now Bhupesh Baghel must vacate his seat. When there was no Congress govt here, Deo and Baghel worked together. It is due to them that Congress govt came to power. When I was saying this, people of Kunkuri MLA attacked me," Pawan Agarwal said before Hasan snatched away his mike. 

