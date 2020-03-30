Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo goes into quarantine

Chhattisgarh Health Minister TS Singh Deo has gone into quarantine. However, the minister was nowhere to see so far.

Just as the cases of the novel coronavirus began surfacing in Chhattisgarh, Deo just disappeared into thin air, citing that he was visiting a relative who was unwell in Mumbai. He remained there for at least a week or so. When questions were raised on his absence, he immediately rushed to Raipur. No, he neither took cognisance of the cases in Chhattisgarh nor did he address the media. He cited the guidelines to go into self-quarantine.

Meanwhile, the state is awaiting 41 samples sent for coronavirus testing. The state has seven COVID-19 patients, four of whom are from capital Raipur.

(Reported by Lakshya Rana)