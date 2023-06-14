Chhattisgarh: At least 55 temporary vegetable shops gutted as fire sweeps through market in Bilaspur

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE Chhattisgarh fire

Chhattisgarh fire: In a tragic incident, at least 55 temporary vegetable shops were gutted after a fire broke out at a market in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur city early Wednesday morning. According to the police, the incident took place at Budhwari Bazar located near the railway station but nobody was injured.

Sunil Tirkey, Station House Officer of Torwa police station, said the blaze was noticed in the wee hours following which fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the flames. He said that Budwari Bazar has 15 big concrete platforms on which some 100 temporary big and small vegetable shops stand.

Cause of the incident yet to be ascertained

Most of the shops consist of only a piece of tarpaulin or fibre sheet held up by bamboo poles, the official said. The cause of the fire was not immediately known and police have launched an investigation, Tirkey added.

Earlier on June 11, a fire broke out at a branch of a private sector bank in Durg district. The blaze erupted at the HDFC Bank's branch in Patan block around 9 am. According to police officials, furniture, electronic equipment, and documents on the premises were destroyed in the blaze. However, the cash lockers inside the bank and the ATM outside the premises were not damaged, they added.

