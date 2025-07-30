Chhattisgarh: CRPF constable shoots himself dead in Bijapur district Chhattisgarh: Between 2019 and June 15, 2025, a total of 177 security personnel in Chhattisgarh have died by suicide, according to an official statement in the state assembly.

Bijapur:

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable named Pappu Yadav allegedly took his own life by shooting himself with his service weapon early Wednesday morning in the Mingachal camp of the CRPF's 22nd battalion, located in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh. Yadav, originally from Thakuri village in Bihar's Bhojpur district, had just returned from leave and resumed duty on Tuesday before the incident occurred.

Authorities are investigating to determine the reasons behind his decision. Following a postmortem, his mortal remains will be sent to his native village.

Alarming trend of suicides among security forces

This unfortunate event comes amidst a concerning pattern of suicides among security personnel in Chhattisgarh. During the recent monsoon session of the state assembly, the government revealed that between 2019 and June 15, 2025, a total of 177 security force members committed suicide within the state.

Of these, 26 belonged to the CRPF, which is heavily deployed in the southern part of Chhattisgarh for counter-Naxal operations. This highlights a critical area of concern regarding the mental health and welfare of personnel working under high-stress conditions in this region.

More details are awaited in this regard.