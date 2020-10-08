Image Source : INDIA TV Chhattisgarh: Cop suspended in Kondagaon gangrape case

The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday suspended SHO in-charge in connection with the Kondagaon gangrape case. The Bhupesh Baghel government has also directed the police to file case against five people for their alleged involvement in the crime.

The suspended official has been identified as Ramesh Shori. Besides, a departmental inquiry has also been ordered.

Meanwhile, four people have been arrested so far and three others are still at large.

The state government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe into the incident. The SIT is headed by Kondagaon SP Anand Sahu.

According to the girl's family, five men had raped her and killed her. Police said that the incident was not reported to them at that time and it came to light when some local media published it.

