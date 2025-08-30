Chhattisgarh CM Sai returns after successful tour to Japan and South Korea, paving way for foreign investments Chhattisgarh CM Vishnu Deo Sai returns from a successful tour of Japan and South Korea, securing key foreign investments and industrial development opportunities for the state.

Raipur:

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai returned to Raipur today after completing an eight-day tour of Japan and South Korea. On his arrival, the airport was filled with celebrations, with a grand welcome from residents. The rhythmic beats of traditional Karma and Panthi dances filled the air for nearly an hour, and the Chief Minister was greeted with floral bouquets and garlands. The warm reception reflected the Chief Minister's popularity and the success of his overseas visit.

Strengthening ties with the Indian community

In his address to the gathering, Vishnu Deo Sai expressed heartfelt gratitude for the grand reception. He spoke about the large Indian community in both Japan and South Korea, including many people from Chhattisgarh who are involved in business. He highlighted that meeting them was a heartwarming experience, and it felt like being at home rather than in a foreign land. The Chief Minister also mentioned that Indian entrepreneurs and traders are spreading the name of Bharat across the world, showcasing India’s strength globally.

Opportunities for foreign investments in Chhattisgarh

The Chief Minister highlighted that his foreign visits would open up new opportunities for foreign investments and industrial development in Chhattisgarh. He referred to an agreement made during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Japan, where Japan committed to investing Rs 6 lakh crore in India. A significant portion of this investment will flow into Chhattisgarh, with focus areas including Artificial Intelligence (AI), semiconductors, and the defence sector.

Investment proposals in key sectors

During his visit, Sai held discussions with officials in Japan and South Korea, resulting in agreements for large-scale investments in AI, semiconductors, textiles, and food processing industries. Several industrial institutions expressed interest in setting up operations in Chhattisgarh, which is expected to generate a substantial number of jobs, particularly for the state’s youth.

Showcasing Chhattisgarh at the Osaka world expo

One of the major highlights of the tour was Chhattisgarh’s participation in the Osaka World Expo in Japan, where the state’s pavilion attracted over 30,000 visitors daily. Shri Sai emphasised that Chhattisgarh was the only state to showcase its complete industrial information in Japanese, helping to foster strong communication with Japanese investors.

First-ever delegation to South Korea

The Chief Minister expressed pride in leading the first-ever delegation from Chhattisgarh to South Korea. During the visit, an MoU was signed with the ICCK (India Chamber of Commerce in Korea), which will now act as Chhattisgarh’s knowledge partner, facilitating skilled manpower for industries under the state’s new industrial policy.

Global reach and vision for Chhattisgarh

Concluding his remarks, Sai affirmed that Chhattisgarh’s outreach will extend far beyond India’s major investment hubs. The state will seek global markets for its products and bring investments to boost its industrial landscape. Through this international tour, Chhattisgarh has set its sights on becoming a major player in the global economy.