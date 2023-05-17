Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'They want to create militants, brought hijab row to...', Baghel takes potshot at BJP after Karnataka loss

Chhattisgarh: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday alleged the Modi government for flaring up the Hijab row in Karnataka. Taking a swipe at the BJP party after it lost the Karnataka battle, Baghel said that the Modi-led government want to "create militants and cause violence."

"They (BJP) want to create militants and cause violence...They had brought the Hijab row to Karnataka. They are trying to spread violence wherever they are going. They know nothing except religious conversion and communalism. They will continue with that...," Baghel said.

He also slammed ED

He also slammed the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for its action in two money laundering cases in the state. Lashing out at ED he said that the federal agency is acting like traffic police and randomly issuing notices to people at its whim.

Talking to reporters at Helipad Police Lines, Baghel said the opposition BJP is left with no issues and its only agenda is to defame the state government.

A day earlier, the Supreme Court told the ED to not create an "atmosphere of fear" after the Chhattisgarh government alleged that the probe agency is "running amok" and is trying to implicate CM Baghel in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Rs 2,000 crore liquor scam in the state, PTI reported.

"ED is doing these things in view of upcoming elections"

"(Lawyer) Kapil Sibal said in the court that ED is doing these things in view of upcoming elections," Baghel said. He claimed every section of society feels connected with the Congress government. "They know we are working for their welfare. Knowing this, the BJP has started defaming the government as part of its agenda".

The chief minister claimed the probe in the liquor case was completed by IT (Income Tax Department) in 2020 and nothing was found against those who were searched, "but the same people are being harassed by the ED again".

