Chhattisgarh: Boy trapped in borewell saved after over 100 hours of rescue operation. 

Chhattisgarh boy rescue news : Rahul Sahu, an 10-year-old boy who had fallen into a borewell in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district, was rescued after a 104-hour-long operation on Tuesday (June 14) night, said officials.

Over 500 personnel, including officials of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Indian Army, local police and the district administration, were involved in the massive rescue operation that was underway since Friday (June 10) evening.

Chhattisgarh CM expressed happiness:

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted, “With everyone's prayers and relentless and dedicated efforts of the rescue team, Rahul Sahu has been evacuated safely. I wish that he recovers completely as soon as possible.”

After rescue from borewell, 10-years-old Rahul Sahu was taken to Bilaspur Apollo Hospital where he is currently kept in the ICU under the supervision of a team of specialist doctors, informed Chhattisgarh government on Wednesday (June 15).

Health updates of Rahul Sahu:

"His condition is stable and he will recover soon. He is being shifted to Apollo hospital in Bilaspur district in an ambulance under the observation of specialist doctors, for which a green corridor has been created for about 100 km to facilitate speedy movement," Bilaspur Collector Jitendra Shukla said.

"We have won, our team has won. It was a challenging situation. We were given all kinds of assistance from the administration. CM Bhupesh Baghel was continuously monitoring the situation. We're taking Rahul directly to Apollo hospital in Bilaspur," Collector Janjgir, Jitendra Shukla added.

How Rahul Sahu fell into borewell?

Sahu fell into the unused 80-feet-deep borewell, located in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village in Malkharoda development block, at around 2:00 pm on Friday while playing.

He was stuck at the depth of around 60 feet and a pipeline was installed for the oxygen supply.

The rescue operation was jointly carried out by the Indian Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and District Administration.

(With agencies inputs)

