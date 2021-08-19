Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE. Chhattisgarh: BJP MLA's PSO commits suicide with service weapon in Raipur.

A personal security officer of former Chhattisgarh's minister and BJP MLA Brijmohan Agrawal allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service pistol here on Thursday, police said. Constable Vishambhar Rathore (36) shot himself with his service pistol in the morning, Civil Lines station house officer (SHO) RK Mishra said.

A native of Madhya Pradesh, Rathore had been deployed as the PSO for Agrawal since the last eight years, and was living in the city's Shanti Nagar area, the official said.

A police team, along with personnel from the Forensic Science Laboratory and ballistic experts rushed to the spot for the probe, he said, adding that investigators have recovered a suicide note from the constable's house and further investigations are underway.

