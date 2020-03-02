Image Source : FILE Chhattisgarh 4 dead, 5 injured in van mishap in Bastar ( Representative image)

Four people were killed and five injured when their pick-up van overturned in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district on Monday, police said. The mishap occurred at around 12:30 pm near Raikot village under Kodenar police station limits when over a dozen people from Mandwa were going to Tokapal to attend a local market, an official said.

"The driver lost control of the van and it overturned, leaving three women dead on the spot. Of the six injured, one succumbed in a nearby hospital. A case has been registered," he added.

