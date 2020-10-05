Image Source : PTI Chhattisgarh: 34-year-old woman abducted, raped in Kondagaon; Truck driver, two others arrested

A 34-year-old woman was allegedly abducted and raped by a truck driver and his two accomplices after they gave her a lift in Kondagaon district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Sunday. The three men were arrested from Raipur following a police complaint and were brought here on Saturday, the police said.

"On October 1, the woman, who was on her way to Kondagaon from nearby Baniyagaon Village, had taken a lift on the truck which was heading to the capital," Station House Officer (SHO) of the Keshkal police station RP Sharma said.

"The woman said truck driver Basant Baghel (24) and two others, identified as Sandip Gupta (32) and Sanjay Durgam (20), forcibly took her to Keshkal Valley en route and gang-raped her inside the truck," he said.

She told people about the incident after she reached Raipur, following which a zero FIR was filed and the case shifted to the Kondagaon police station, the site of the crime, the official informed. The three were booked under IPC sections 376-D (gang-rape) and 363 (kidnapping), the SHO said.

