Chhath Puja rush: 650 special trains, 25% extra coaches, train-on-demand facility among Railways' arrangements

With Chhath Mahaparv approaching, railway stations are beginning to see a rise in the number of passengers travelling home for the festival. To manage the rush and make journeys easier, the Railways has stepped up its arrangements this year, increasing the number of special trains and adding extra coaches to existing services.

The number of special trains has gone up from around 400 last year to 650 this time, while 25 per cent additional coaches have also been added. Northern Railway Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) Neeraj Upadhyay said the measures were aimed at accommodating more passengers and ensuring smoother travel during the festive season. The Railways has also introduced a 'train on demand' arrangement, set up dedicated holding areas at major stations and deployed AI-based technology to keep track of crowds.

650 special trains and 25% extra coaches

According to Upadhyay, the Railways operated around 400 special trains during the corresponding period last year. This year, the number has been increased to 650. In addition, 25 per cent more coaches have been attached to trains to meet the rise in passenger demand.

The Delhi region has also seen an increase in special services. Around 31 special trains were operated on November 10, while more than 31 were planned for November 11. Another 29 to 30 additional trains were scheduled to run on November 12.

At New Delhi railway station, apart from regular services, around 30 to 35 trains are being operated under the special train and train-on-demand arrangements.

Train on demand: Additional services within 15 minutes

To respond to sudden increases in passenger numbers, the Railways has started a 'train on demand' facility. Under this arrangement, an additional train can be introduced if there is a sharp rise in the number of passengers travelling towards a particular destination or in the sale of general tickets, and no regular train is available to accommodate them.

Upadhyay said arrangements had been made to operate such trains from New Delhi, Hazrat Nizamuddin and Anand Vihar stations. Once the demand is identified and the announcement is made, a train can be arranged within around 15 minutes.

The facility is intended to help the Railways respond quickly to changing travel demand instead of relying only on the services already listed in the timetable.

Holding areas at New Delhi and Anand Vihar stations

Crowd management arrangements have also been strengthened at major railway stations in Delhi. A holding area measuring around 6,000 square metres has been created at New Delhi railway station, while Anand Vihar has a designated area spread over 3,000 square metres.

A separate holding area of around 2,500 square metres has also been set up for passengers travelling in reserved categories.

The Railways has increased the number of baggage scanning machines to reduce waiting time during luggage checks. Another key measure is to prevent passengers from gathering unnecessarily on platforms. They will be allowed to enter the platform around the time their train arrives, rather than waiting there for long periods.

700 AI-enabled cameras and head count system

Technology is also being used to monitor passenger movement and identify crowded areas. New Delhi railway station now has around 700 CCTV cameras equipped with artificial intelligence (AI).

For the first time, an AI-based head count system has also been introduced. It can estimate how many passengers are present at a particular location, helping railway officials assess crowd levels and take necessary steps in time.

The Railways has also increased the strength of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel in the Delhi region by around 60 per cent, Upadhyay said. Special attention is being given to sensitive areas such as foot overbridges, escalators and staircases, where crowd movement needs to be monitored closely.

Ticketing arrangements have also been expanded to make it easier for passengers to purchase tickets and avoid unnecessary inconvenience.

Around 6,200 trains to operate during Chhath season

According to the railway official, around 6,200 trains are being operated during this Chhath season. More services will be added wherever passenger demand makes them necessary.

Upadhyay also said railway footfall had increased by around 25 to 30 per cent compared with last year. With more people travelling during the festival, the Railways is focusing on running additional trains, managing crowds at stations and ensuring the safe movement of passengers.

The Indian Railways has been announcing special services based on travel requirements to help more people reach home comfortably for the festival. In the latest announcements, special trains have also been introduced on the Delhi-Patna and Mumbai-Danapur and Raxaul routes.

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