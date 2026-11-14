Bank holidays in November 2026: Check full state-wise list of dates banks will remain closed

Bank customers across India will have to plan their branch visits carefully in the second half of November 2026, as several regional festivals and regular weekend holidays are scheduled to affect banking services. While banks in Bihar and Jharkhand will remain closed on November 16 for Chhath Puja, branches in other parts of the country will also observe holidays on different dates later in the month.

The closures will not apply uniformly across India. The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) November holiday calendar lists regional holidays for festivals such as Igas-Bagwal, Seng Kut Snem, Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthika Purnima and Kanakadasa Jayanthi. Banks will also remain shut on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Customers who need to deposit cheques, request demand drafts or complete other branch-related work should check the applicable holiday before visiting.

When will banks remain closed in November 2026?

According to the RBI's holiday calendar, banks will observe the following closures from November 16 onwards:

November 16 (Monday): Banks in Bihar and Jharkhand will remain closed for Chhath Puja, also listed as Surya Shashti Dala Chhath (Prath Arghya).

Banks in Bihar and Jharkhand will remain closed for Chhath Puja, also listed as Surya Shashti Dala Chhath (Prath Arghya). November 20 (Friday): Banks in Uttarakhand will remain closed for Igas-Bagwal, a regional festival.

Banks in Uttarakhand will remain closed for Igas-Bagwal, a regional festival. November 22 (Sunday): Banks will remain closed across the country for the weekly holiday.

Banks will remain closed across the country for the weekly holiday. November 23 (Monday): Banks in Meghalaya will remain closed for Seng Kut Snem.

Banks in Meghalaya will remain closed for Seng Kut Snem. November 24 (Tuesday): Banks will remain closed in several regions for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthika Purnima and Rahas Purnima. The RBI's regional holiday list includes Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Banks will remain closed in several regions for Guru Nanak Jayanti, Karthika Purnima and Rahas Purnima. The RBI's regional holiday list includes Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Nagaland, West Bengal, New Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Himachal Pradesh. November 27 (Friday): Banks in Karnataka will remain closed for Kanakadasa Jayanthi.

Banks in Karnataka will remain closed for Kanakadasa Jayanthi. November 28 (Saturday): Banks will remain closed nationwide as it is the fourth Saturday of the month.

Banks will remain closed nationwide as it is the fourth Saturday of the month. November 29 (Sunday): Banks will remain closed across the country for the weekly holiday.

The RBI's calendar identifies holidays by regional office, so the applicable closure may depend on the location of the bank branch. Customers should check the listing for their city before making a visit.

Which banking services will be available during holidays?

Although bank branches will remain shut on the dates listed above, customers can continue to use several digital banking services. UPI, mobile banking and internet banking will remain available for routine transactions. ATMs will also continue to provide cash withdrawal facilities.

However, services that require a visit to a bank branch, including cheque-related work, demand draft requests and other in-person banking tasks, may be affected. Customers should therefore complete urgent branch-related work ahead of the relevant holiday.

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