Chhath Puja 2026 begins; PM Narendra Modi extends 'heartfelt wishes to fellow citizens'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to citizens as Chhath Mahaparv 2026 began on Friday, November 13. The four-day festival began with Nahay Khay, marking the start of the annual celebrations dedicated to the worship of Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya.

Taking to X, PM Modi shared his greetings and acknowledged the devotees observing the festival. He wrote, "Heartfelt wishes to all fellow citizens on the start of the four-day sacred ritual of Chhath Mahaparv, a festival of popular faith and sun worship. Today is Nahay-Khay. I bow to all those observing the fast. My wish is that everyone receives the blessings of Chhathi Maiya."

Chhath Puja 2026: Check the four-day calendar

Chhath Puja is one of the major festivals celebrated with devotion, particularly in Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh and parts of Nepal. Dedicated to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya, the festival involves prayers, traditional offerings and fasting. Devotees seek blessings for the health, happiness and prosperity of their families.

The celebrations continue for four days, with each day having a specific ritual and significance.

The festival begins with Nahay Khay on November 13. On this day, devotees take a holy bath, clean their homes and prepare a traditional sattvik meal, commonly consisting of rice, chana dal and bottle gourd.

The second day, November 14, will be observed as Kharna. Devotees fast throughout the day and break their fast in the evening after offering prayers and preparing prasad, which traditionally includes jaggery-based kheer and roti. Following Kharna, devotees begin a rigorous 36-hour nirjala fast, during which they abstain from both food and water.

November 15 marks Sandhya Arghya, the main day of Chhath Puja. Devotees gather at riverbanks, ponds and other water bodies to offer prayers to the setting Sun. Traditional offerings such as thekua, fruits, sugarcane and coconut are arranged in bamboo baskets and presented during the ritual.

The festival concludes on November 16 with Usha Arghya. Devotees gather before sunrise to offer prayers to the rising Sun. The ritual is followed by Parana, marking the completion of the fast.

Through these four days, Chhath Puja celebrates devotion, gratitude towards nature and the importance of the Sun as a source of life and energy.

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Chhath Puja 2026 Calendar: When are Nahay Khay, Kharna, Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya?