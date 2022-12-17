Chhapra hooch tragedy: Death toll rises to 71; Tejashwi Yadav blames UP, Haryana for liquor supply

Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Chhapra hooch tragedy: Death toll rises, Tejashwi Yadav blames UP, Haryana for liquor supply.

Chhapra hooch tragedy : The death toll in the Chhapra hooch tragedy, due to the consumption of spurious liquor, in Bihar's Saran district has soared to 71 today (December 17).

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that action is being taken where incidents of consumption of liquor are being reported in the state and alleged that most of the liquor supply is from Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.The remarks came after reports of deaths surfaced from various parts of the state due to spurious liquor.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has already given his statement. The probe is underway. Most of the liquor supply is from UP and Haryana where BJP is in power and they're not conducting any probe. Got to know that from home of LoP V Sinha's kin, 108 cartons of liquor bottles were recovered," Tejashwi said.

"Action is being taken where such incidents are being reported. You are not informing us that you are going to drink. Such elements exist in society. There has to be awareness," he added.

Earlier, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said no compensation will be given if a person dies after consuming spurious liquor.The chief minister's remark comes amid severe criticism from the Opposition, led by the BJP, in the wake of the rising hooch deaths in the Chhapra district.

In the wake of the Hooch tragedy in Chhapra, the Station House Officer (SHO) Ritesh Mishra and Constable Vikesh Tiwari were suspended on Thursday with immediate effect on the recommendation of Marhaura Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Yogendra Kumar.

The sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

