Image Source : FACEBOOK Chetan Chauhan dies of COVID-19, held important portfolios as UP cabinet minister

Chetan Chauhan, the courageous batman in the Indian cricket team started his second innings as a political leader. He proved his mettle there as well as he fought and won elections. Chetan Chauhan passed away on Sunday due to coronavirus.

Chetan Chauhan was Lok Sabha MP from 1991 to 1998. He represented Amroha. Though suffered defeat in 1996, 1999 and 2004, he made a comeback as he secured victory in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections in 2017.

His political relevance was underlined as he was entrusted with several ministries by UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Chetan Chauhan helmed Sainik Welfare, Home Guards, PRD and Civil Security ministries.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Chetan Chauhan

