Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Heavy rains lash Chennai, surplus water from Chembarambakkam Reservoir to be released

Tamil Nadu capital Chennai on Tuesday witnessed incessant rains, sending alert for those living on the banks of Adyar river. The authorities are gearing up to release surplus water from the Chembarambakkam Reservoir.

The heavy downpour led to waterlogging in several roads, causing chaos for motorists who struggled to reach their destinations.

The meteorological department has sounded an alert for heavy rain (7 cm to 11 cm) at isolated places over Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Cuddalore, Nagapattinam and Tiruvannamalai districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Tuesday.

#WATCH I Tamil Nadu: Severe water-logging in parts of Chennai following heavy rainfall in the area; visuals from T Nagar pic.twitter.com/xVCn8iFohO — ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2021

According to officials, about 500 cusecs of surplus water will be released from Chembarambakkam Reservoir, which is one of the major sources of the metropolis' water requirements, into Adyar River.

Meanwhile, authorities advised people living close to the banks of Adyar River and other channels that carry the surplus water from the reservoir to not go close to the river of other water bodies.

