Chennai Metro offers 50% discount to travellers on Tamil New Year, smartcards to be available in retail stores

Chennai Metro Discount: The Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has announced to provide a discount of 50 per cent to travellers on the occasion of Tamil New Year. According to a statement issued by CMRL, the offer will also be applicable on all Sundays and government holidays.

Also, the CMRL said that Chennai Metro smartcards will be made available to travellter in retail stores and restaurants. The decision is aimed at encouraging people to start using the smartcard system and avoid token system.

Several restaurants and retail outlets have been identified by the CMRL. The Chennai Metro management will give about 2,500 cards initially to gauge the public's response. Besides, the sellers will be given a commission for selling the smartcards. Apart from this, the CMRL will also deploy staff in stations to convince passengers to use the smartcard system.

Meanwhile, in a bid to control the spread of Covid-19, the CMRL has decided to fine passengers who are found violating the rules. It said that passengers wearing a mask will only be allowed to enter stations. A penalty of Rs 200 will be collected from those found violating the norms inside metro trains. The decision was taken after several complaints were received that passengers are not wearing face masks.

