Another train tragedy averted as alert railway staff flags crack on base of Chennai Egmore Express coach

Train accident: Another major train accident was averted on Sunday as the railway staff noticed a huge crack on the base of a coach above the wheel on the Chennai Egmore Express while entering Sengottai station in Tamil Nadu, informed the Southern Railway. After the railway staff, noticed the damage at 3:36 pm, the particular coach (S3) immediately detached the coach and accommodated the passengers in other coaches. Following a one-and-a-half-hour delay, the train left for Madurai at 4:40 pm.

The Southern Railway said the staff who detected the crack will be appreciated for vigil watch and awarded by Divisional Railway Manager, Madurai Division today. "Yesterday at 3:36 pm a crack was noticed by C&W staff in the S3 coach of train No 16102 (Chennai Egmore Express) while entering Sengottai station in Tamil Nadu. Railway officials immediately detached the coach and accommodated the passengers in other coaches after which the train left at 4:40 pm. The staff who detected the crack will be appreciated for vigil watch and awarded by Divisional Railway Manager, Madurai Division today," Southern Railway said in a statement.

