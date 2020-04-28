2 cops, a vendor in Chennai's Koyambedu market test coronavirus positive

Image Source : AP Two cops and a vendor in Chennai market have tested positive for coronavirus. (Representational image)

Two police personnel, a vendor in Koyambedu market in Chennai have tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, officials reported. With this, the total confirmed coronavirus cases in Tamil Nadu now stands at 1939 including 24 deaths. Though coronavirus positive cases in Tamil Nadu are nearing 2,000-mark, but a positive outcome from this is that more than 1,000 patients in the state have already recovered after getting infected with COVID-19.

Meanwhile, in what could be a sigh of relief it turns out to be true, the Singapore University of Technology and Design researchers in a report has said that said India will be 100 per cent coronavirus free by July 25, 2020. Using the Artificial Intelligence-Driven data analysis method, the Singapore University in its report has said that 97 per cent of coronavirus cases from India will eradicate by May 22, 99 per cent by June 1 and by July 25, the country will be 100 per cent free from coronavirus.

Meanwhile, coronavirus cases in India on Tuesday crossed 29,000-mark taking positive cases toll to 29,435 including 934 deaths while 6,869 have recovered, according to the health ministry's figures. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday via video conferencing interacted with all the chief ministers to decide the next course of action on coronavirus lockdown that will end on May 3.

As per sources, the government may provide some relaxations in the areas that fall under green zones (where no coronavirus cases have surfaced) however, lockdown will continue in red zones, regions where coronavirus cases are present and are high-risk areas.

